Camila Cabello confessed her stunning curls are from a perm

Camila Cabello is known for her fringe bangs and perfectly air-dried curls. Recently, the Havana singer dished the secret behind her ever-flowing curls. Like a true queen, the 22-year-old used her platform to keep things green by admitting she used a perm to achieve her curly texture. Though perms aren’t the first suggestion you’d advise anyone going natural, the Cuban native wants everyone to know she takes a different approach to her beauty. The truth is, Camila's natural texture is fine and straight.

During an interview with Refinery 29, the star admitted, "I got a perm and I've never felt more confident" after stepping off the runway at her first Paris Fashion Week show. "I actually have straight hair, but I've always wanted curls." Though perms have been known for having a negative reputation when it comes to achieving a certain hair type, they’ve come a long way post-1980s, according to the Cubana.

Hair truly is a personal topic near and dear to many women, especially women of color. Over the past few years, we have witnessed many Latinas embrace their natural hair textures by doing the ‘big chop’ or letting go of chemical treatments to regain their curls. While an astonishing amount of women are participating in the natural hair movement, there are still those who use chemical treatments to attain a natural bounce.

If your hair is more on the straighter and finer side, maybe the Señorita singer’s hair treatment is for you, too. Either way, be sure to consult with a hair expert before using mineral-based treatments.



