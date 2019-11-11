Margot Robbie rocked orange wig at 29th birthday celebration in Paris

Things got crazy at Margot Robbie’s 29th birthday party! In a photo shared by her makeup artist Pati Dubroff, fans a got a sneak peak of what went on during the Parisian celebration. “Wigs, Glitter, Crazy Friends…it was a big 29th…#margotrobbie #FBF #tgif,” the makeup artist captioned the image. In the picture, Margot smiles big for the camera and shows off her party took. Fans see the Suicide Squad star in a new light as she trades in her blonde locks for a bright orange wig.

Margot Robbie wore an orange wig for her 29th birthday celebration in Paris

Margot also had fun with her makeup, opting for intergalactic glam with metallic lids and stars under her eyes. On theme with her look, the actress wore a black shirt with stars printed all over. Completing her look, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star wore a chic black polka-dot beret.

Details on the theme of the affair were not revealed. The movie star celebrated her birthday on July 2. Margot didn’t share any images from the party on her personal social media, leaving fans to inquire about more details from the festive occasion. Margot’s look was a step away from how the world typically sees her. On the carpet, the 29-year-old usually channels Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. However, the party look seemed to be inspired by her DC Comics character, Harley Quinn.

The Aussie actress typically channels old Hollywood glam

When dressing up as the villain, Margot wears a multi-color blonde wig, dark eyeliner and bright red lipstick. The I, Tonya actress gave fans a sneak peak of Harley’s latest role with a photo of the Birds of Prey movie poster. “Mind over mayhem. #BirdsOfPrey 2.7.20,” she wrote. Earlier this month, Margot posed with Pati, who also works with Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus and more, for a interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Inside the magazine, the makeup artist shared the best part about working with Margot.

“You can do anything on her face,” she said of the Aussie actress. “I can do a very strong, almost black lip that I did for the Suicide Squad New York premiere. She's wearing an Alexander McQueen dress that had a unicorn on it, so what do you do with a silver unicorn dress? You do a black lip, of course.”