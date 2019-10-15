Margot Robbie stays fit with this training program - try it yourself

Margot Robbie loves looking good, but she does it without making big sacrifices; she likes to keep a balance between having fun and taking care of her health. "Eating well and doing exercise frequently helps me feel the best I can, but I don’t like thinking about it too much", the Chanel beauty ambassador told The Telegraph.

“I love food, I love wine, and I love to have a great time with my friends. But I don’t like the feeling of knowing that I’m not looking the best that I can, either,” the Hollywood actress added. We’ll tell you why, after trying different types of workouts, she chose Pilates to stay strong and flexible.

Margot Robbie always finds the balance between taking care of herself and having fun

But, what is Pilates?

It’s a complete body workout created in the early 20th century by German native Joseph Hubertus Pilates. It helps to move the deepest muscles in the body, improves balance and stability, aligns the spine and encourages the development of lean and toned muscles, while also improving flexibility.

It is part of Margot’s routine, but it is not the only physical activity she does to stay fit. For her, exercise is an integral part of her life. In fact, the I,Tonya actress loves playing tennis, running in the park, surfing, and doing dance therapy.

Pilates is a form of exercise that helps to develop lean and toned muscles, while also improving flexibility

“It's what works best for me and my body”

This system combines physical work with mental control, breathing, and relaxation. Other celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston, Uma Thurman, Jodie Foster, Madonna, and Sharon Stone have also said that they include this type of training in their fitness routines, helping to make this exercise famous around the world.

“If I’m making a conscious effort to exercise, I work with a Pilates trainer on a Reformer machine, and I find that this is what works best for me and my body,” said in the interview.

Margot admits that she only follows extreme diets if the role she is playing requires it, because normally, she loves enjoying food and wine

We also know who the Australian actress’ trainer is: David Higgins, who is in charge of the fitness routines for the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Samuel L. Jackson, and who promoted The Hollywood Body Plan, which calls for exercising 21 minutes a day for 21 days. It doesn’t involve intense workouts and killer diets, but rather moderation and enjoying what you’re doing without it hurting.

In the actress’ words, it’s about, "balancing having as much fun as possible and still taking care of myself." Have you already tried Pilates? We encourage you to give it a go. Who knows, you could end up with a body like Hollywood celebrity.