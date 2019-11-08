It’s that time of year again when everything in your life seems to be falling apart with no explanation so the only possible reason is (obvi) Mercury Retrograde. For those of you not familiar with ~the stars~, Mercury Retrograde is a period of time when the planet Mercury looks to be moving backwards from our view down on Earth.

According to astrologers, this optical illusion creates a sort of chaos in our lives because Mercury is known as the planet that “rules expression and communication.” Some of the side effects from Mercury going haywire is experiencing misjudgment when it comes to making big decisions in your work and personal life, having relationship fallouts and your usual slap your knee misfortunes like lost emails, delayed flights and yes, losing your keys.

Although we can’t physically move the planets, there are some self-care steps you can take and beauty products to use that will keep you calm, cool and collected during this turbulent time.

Good luck!