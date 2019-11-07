Brad Pitt was destined to be a hot property since his 1991 cameo in Thelma and Louise. The Once Upon a Time in America star's career is still in great shape, and at the age of 55, so is he, both in mind and body. Many years, and many famous wives and girlfriends, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Lewis to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, have passed since he made his mark as a leading man in movies like Legends of the Fall and Se7en, and yet fans still want to know who he is dating.

Drawing comparisons to acting legend Robert Redford when he got his start, these days Brad is of course a larger than life star on his own, and has set the bar for up and coming actors. And we think he's better than ever! Don't believe us? Here are five things that prove it!

