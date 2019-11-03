Cardi b is completely unrecognizable without makeup - see the photos!

Cardi B left the glam at home for her latest outing. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old rapper and her one-year-old daughter Kulture went on a family trip to Disneyland. Cardi, who is usually always dressed to the nines and in full glam, opted to go more casual and donned a makeup-free look for the outing.

©GrosbyGroup



Cardi B went for a no makeup look during a family trip to Disneyland

In the photos, the Money singer is dressed in Disney-inspired attire. She’s wearing a Minnie Mouse sweater along with matching Minnie Mouse ears, which she styled over her beanie. Cardi, who brought along her daughter, documented the fun-filled trip on her social media stories and showed off Kulture’s style, which included a Gucci pink puffer jacket. “Mom life, I’m about that! Styled by Mommy,” she wrote as a caption.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed going on rides together and Cardi was spotted pushing her daughter throughout the park in a stroller and holding her while waiting in line for the various attractions. The rapper recently opened up to Ellen Degeneres about loving to spend time with her daughter, especially for Halloween when they go trick or treating.

©@iamcardib



The rapper is usally dolled up from head to toe

"I am going to dress up as Moana because my baby's dressing up as Moana," she told the TV host. "So I'm trying to go trick or treating for me because she can't eat candies. That's the fun thing about being a mom."

