Walking down memory lane to revisit iconic celebrity looks is one of our favorite practices. In our findings, one artist takes the cake in this category, treating the world to creative look after creative look, and that is, of course,Lady Gaga.

The singer achieved celebrity status in 2007 thanks in large part to her eccentric, controversial style. In recent years she has carefully and progressively transformed her image, flirting with the glamorous and classic looks of Hollywood´s golden era, and becoming a total diva. We have compiled her most memorable red carpet appearances to show you this incredible evolution!