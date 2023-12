Lady Gaga launched her beauty brand with an epic “Haus Party” on September 16, proving she knows how to rock a Monday. The 33-year-old megastar toasted to her new venture Haus Laboratories before a crowd of 500 guests inside of the sweeping Barker Hangar event space in Santa Monica, California. A true hostess with the mostess, LG spoke inspirationally, popped champagne, took to the DJ station and served up three of her fiercest looks yet (the final one pictured here)