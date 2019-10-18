Fascinating. This is the perfect word to describe Lady Gaga’s transformation during the past decade. It’s not just evident in her clothing style but in her makeup too. Since the beginning of her career back in 2008 she has evolved from the most extreme makeup styles—very colorful and even including facial prosthetics—to natural selfies or lady-like looks in the most recent awards season.

Without holding back from striking trends or just accentuating her natural beauty, the artist is today an icon who continues to affirm her status with every new appearance or with the launch of her own line of cosmetics, appropriately named Haus Laboratories.