Lady Gaga rocks fiercest look yet at epic makeup line launch party

Steady yourself, little monsters! Lady Gaga launched her beauty brand with an epic “Haus Party” on September 16, proving she knows how to rock a Monday. The 33-year-old megastar toasted to her new venture Haus Laboratories before a crowd of 500 guests inside of the sweeping Barker Hangar event space in Santa Monica, California. A true hostess with the mostess, LG spoke inspirationally, popped champagne, took to the DJ station and served up three of her fiercest looks yet.

DJ Lady Gaga mixed it up for her guests!

“This is a glamour attack on the world to be accepting, humble, brave and, above all, empowered to be kind,” Lady Gaga told attendees, which included a smattering of influencers - like YouTube beauty mogul Patrick Starr - amongst a sea of friends. The acclaimed artist debuted a six-product collection, boasting: eyeliner, eyeshadow shimmers, lip liners and more, all within a budget friendly $16-$49 price range.

Lady Gaga served up a trio of black ensembles for her big beauty night

As guests arrived, a recording intoned: “Your glam. Your expression. You artistry. We want you to love yourself.” Propelled by the mantra, attendees could strut down the black carpet or head inside for a Haus Party Casamigos cocktail. Of course, drinks weren’t the only thing served at this smoky-lit affair.

The A Star Is Born leading lady treated onlookers to not one, but three modish black ensembles. First, she made simple carpet walk in a sparkling Jessica Rabbit-like dress, which featured a high-slit to flaunt her toned legs. Later, as she ascended a staircase onto a dark stage to address the room, she rocked a black patent oversized motorcycle jacket atop a black bodysuit and thigh high stockings inside of platform boots. Her third look was more in depth, a black concoction of lace and leather.

LG put her black style in the inky spotlight centerstage

We were living for Gaga’s final outfit, the most fit to join her usually outrageous fare. She slipped into a lace bodysuit, framed by ruffled arms and ankles, and an ornately-studded leather bodice. All in all, you may be thinking that this trio wasn’t anywhere the Oscar-winner’s generally adventurous style. This was no doubt on purpose, to allow her Haus Lab makeup lined lips to do all the fierce talking!

“I have always, even prior to my career, wanted to spread love around the world,” Lady Gaga said on her special night. “At first I found that way through music, but it was the discovery of makeup that helped me transform into the artist and person I always wanted to be. It helped me to love myself. No matter what. With the makeup or not.”