Lady Gaga goes makeup free showing off her sun-kissed complexion and feathered brows

Lady Gaga is taking a break from eyeshadows and lipsticks to give her skin a much-needed break. And while many continue to be in quarantine, this is a great time to let the skin recover from daily chemicals. The Rain on Me singer recently posted a makeup-free and unfiltered selfie during the golden hour revealing her freckles, dewy skin and and newly blonde hair color. “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you,” captioned the singer. Though Gaga owns her own makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, she also follows a strict beauty regimen to keep her face acne and wrinkle-free.

Sarah Tanno, who is Lady Gaga’s makeup artist revealed in an interview that the Star is Born actress is a fan of Talika’s face masks. “I love to give the hydrating one to Gaga on a flight to keep the skin hydrated. The anti-aging one is great for makeup prep because it tightens the pores and leaves the skin really smooth for application. They have a purifying one I like after we do a show to help detox the skin after heavier looks and sweating on stage.”

Besides face masks, the pop star is a fan of Ole Henriksen’s Truth Serum and Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrate moisturizer to fight dry skin and combat aging. Sarah also confessed that Gaga moisturizes her lips with Sisley Paris Confort Extreme Nutritive Lip Balm, $76 for a smooth effect. Gaga also maintains her youth with plasma masks and Japanese face massages from her esthetician, Joomee Song. “If she was going to have close-ups, I would do a scrub with hyaluronic acid or something that would help reduce redness, because she would have to go on camera immediately after [I saw her]. Instead of acids or granules, I use a piece of gauze as a physical exfoliant and hydrating emollient products to get her glow,” share the beauty expert with Refinery 29.

In addition to using high-end and affordable products, Gaga makes sure to always wear sun protection. One of her favorite products according to Allure is Supergoop! The CEO of Faceworks also confessed she avoids using too many products on Gaga. “In general, I do love using May Lindstrom products. Before a red carpet, I like to use Cosmetics 27’s Plasma 27 Mask. It’s formulated with plant stem cells for calming inflammation and brightening skin.”

