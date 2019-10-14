Eva Mendes' morning beauty secret you will want to steal

Eva Mendes has many beauty tricks to achieve her glowing skin, and luckily, she has shared them with us over time. The secret she most recently revealed on her social media comes straight out of the freezer. Yes! We're talking about the famous ice roller, perfect for rejuvenating your face. Posting an all natural, makeup-free selfie, the actress said her beauty routine starts in the morning: “Using my roller to de-puff. I like to keep mine in the fridge for extra love. Ageing is so much fun,” she joked in her post. Let’s explore how to use this magic gadget and the wonders it can do to your skin.

The 45-year-old actress uses effective beauty treatments to look more radiant by the day

Effective and rejuvenating



There are lots of skincare rollers out there, but Eva´s favorite one stays cold throughout use, creating an effect similar to an ice cube or frozen spoon. And remember, as the actress points out in her post, they should always be kept in the freezer. In order to see the benefits, you should gently massage your face every morning in different directions for five minutes. Focus on areas like your forehead, around your eyes, on your cheeks, mouth, jaw, and then below the neck to stimulate lymphatic drainage. You’ll look and feel refreshed.

This easy routine allows Eva to eliminate signs of fatigue and look super fresh

A relaxing habit

The benefits? The purpose of the roller is to reduce puffiness, especially puffy, tired eyes. It also has a firming effect on the skin, in addition to reducing the irritation, redness, and puffiness that can appear in sensitive areas. The actress is proof of it! At 45, she looks younger than ever.

Combat stress

Good news is that your face isn’t the only part of your body that can benefit from this beauty routine. If you have a headache you can relieve it using an ice roller, or if have stiff muscles after working out, a good massage with your roller will help relieve the area.

Remember to always wash and dry the rollers after use, it´s very easy. You can do this by wiping the surface with a cotton ball dipped in alcohol.



Kendall, Emilia and Karlie are also fans of the roller

The celeb roller



The “frozen trend” has become an alternative treatment for other celebrities like actress Emilia Clarke, who swears by it when she wants to eliminate signs of fatigue or late nights from her face: “This trick literally sucks your face in,” she said.

Like Emilia, the incredible skin of Kendall Jenner is due to these massages. During an interview with Allure magazine, Kim´s sister praised its benefits “I used it on set the other day and liked it so I bought one.” This is a routine that Kendall shares with American model Karlie Kloss, who said to The Strategist: “it comes in handy when you get off a red-eye and have to go straight into a busy day having to look your best.”

Follow their example and try out this technique. It will give your skin the brightness and freshness it needs, and you´ll feel like a diva!

