Eva Longoria is asking fans whether she should chop her hair

Eva Longoria might soon be switching up her hairstyle! For the last few months, the Desperate Housewives alum has been rocking a ton of fashion and beauty looks while promoting her last flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold, but now it seems she might be ready for a makeover. She took to her social media to tease fans about wanting to chop her luscious locks for a chic bob she used to rock a few years ago.

©@evalongoria



Eva Longoria is thinking of chopping her hair

“Thinking of going short again.....what do you guys think,” she asked her followers alongside the photo that features the 44-year-old actress sporting a shorter hairdo with caramel honey highlights. In the throwback photo, Eva is also wearing a full smokey-eye glam. Many fans, including fellow celebrities commented on the post.

Loading the player...

Scandal actress Kerry Washington wrote, “LOOOOOOOVE.” Meanwhile, Shazam star Zachary Levi joked, “You’re already short enough! Oh, you mean your hair, yeah do it.” In the past, Eva has been candid about how her beauty and fashion routines are changing, especially after welcoming her first son Santiago Enrique Bastón.

©@evalongoria



The 44-year-old actress asked for her fans to weigh in

“Of course! I don’t have time,” she told HOLA! USA about her beauty routine. “I need something quick and easy, especially to look after my skin because I don’t have time to use ten different products. Also in makeup, I normally just put the mascara on and done. Plus, I’m always kissing my baby, so either I don´t wear lipstick or I use a long-lasting one that stays there!”



Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...