Tom Brady says wife Gisele Bündchen 'goes harder' than him in the gym
Tom Brady said that his wife Gisele Bündchen goes harder then him in the gym.
The former model "trains hard" according to her husband.
Tom and Gisele are passing on their healthy habits to their three children.
