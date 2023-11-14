Mochachocalata: Cardi B and Patti LaBelle have the perfect way to add vodka to your holidays

Preparing for the holiday season can be difficult, but Cardi B and Patti LaBelle might have the perfect thing to take the edge off family dinners- vodka whipped cream and pies. The legendary duo has teamed up for a new holiday campaign, and fans can’t get enough.

Their third video of their campaign dropped on Tuesday, titled “Mochachocalata.” LaBelle has a dessert line that she sells at Walmart, and the idea is to pair one of her pies with Cardi’s infused vodka whip cream, Whipshots.



LaBelle chose to pair the Mocha-flavored Whipshot with her butter cream pie. “This is how I know you’re like the cook. Because I was gonna put vanilla with the buttercream,” Cardi said, praising her idea.

They dug right in for the first bite. “This is liquor,” LaBelle says after trying the concoction, “girl it’s so good.” “We’re not joking, this is very very good, and we aren’t saying that because it’s ours,” Lebelle assured viewers at home.

The second chapter, titled “The Hug” was released easlier this week, using the Pepeermint flavored Whipshot with LaBelle’s Blackberry Cobbler.

Whipshots was launched in 2021 by Starco Brands with Cardi B as a partner. The brand quickly found success, and by August 2023 they surpassed selling its three-millionth can in just 17 months since its initial retail launch.

As for LaBelle’s pies, they go back to 2015. At the time her Sweet Potato pies went viral, leading to people paying upwards of $60 for the $3.48 Walmart-exclusive pies, per Foor & Wine. “For 72 hours, we were selling one per second,” Walmart representative John Forrest Ales said.

It led to LaBelle landing her own cooking show, which aired for two seasons, and an expansion of her desserts. She now has Buttermilk, Blackberry Cobbler, Peach Cobbler, Banana Pudding Dessert, Bandana Pudding, Southern Peach Cobbler, and Apple Cobbler.

According to Forbes, LaBelle’s gross sales for her company, Patti’s Good Life in Philadelphia, which she started 15 years ago, hit nearly $200 million last year. LaBelle and her son currently own 100% of the company.