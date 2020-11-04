Learn how to use the Plate Method and keep your blood sugar levels balanced

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing attention to this metabolic disorder. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), diabetes is one of the most common chronic conditions in school-age youth in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms the statement adding that excepting people younger than 20 years, new diabetes cases have decreased over the last decade, and adults have more room for improvement in preventing complications.

However, despite the resources and pieces of information, the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020, shows vital findings that include that 34.2 million Americans — just over 1 in 10 — have diabetes; also 88 million American adults — approximately 1 in 3 —have prediabetes. When it comes to race and ethnic groups, the study revealed that new diabetes cases were higher among non-Hispanic blacks and people of Hispanic origin than non-Hispanic Asians and non-Hispanic whites.

Taking into consideration how more young people are developing type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and racial and ethnic minorities continue to develop type 2 diabetes at higher rates, now than ever, it is essential to give your heart some TLC.

Luckily, both prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes may be prevented or delayed with simple lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity — and of course, eating a heart-healthy diet! Diets rich in healthy foods contain fiber, which may reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. The best part of consuming fiber is that it promotes satiety, slows digestion, and prevents rapid blood glucose rises.

But where do we find fiber? One of everyone’s favorite fruits is an excellent source of fiber. Yes! Fresh avocados may help prevent and manage Type 2 Diabetes! Thirty percent of the fiber in an avocado is soluble fiber, which means it prevents your digestive tract from absorbing cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease. Our friends from Saborea Uno Hoy and Love One Today shared with HOLA! USA, a visual guide to help you and yours get back on track with healthy meal planning. The below Plate Method is a simple reminder that allows you to prioritize non-starchy vegetables and fruits like fresh avocados as an everyday strategy to help keep blood sugar levels in a target range.

©Saborea Uno Hoy



Print this photo and keep it handy when meal planning especially now during the holidays. For recipe inspiration, Love One Today has a variety of recipes perfect for the holidays with avocado.

Find below three unexpected recipes that contains fresh avocados

Avocado Banana Horchata-Style Smoothie

©Love One Today



A twist on a traditional drink, avocados and bananas give this horchata a boost of fruit flavor and more health benefits, including a good source of fiber and calcium. Adding fresh avocados to smoothies is a great way to help the family – from kids to aging parents- get more nutrient-dense foods in their daily diet.

Ingredients:

1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted and peeled

1 ripe banana, sliced

2 cups vanilla rice milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Place avocado, banana, rice milk, ice, vanilla and cinnamon in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.

Pour into glasses and serve immediately.

Grilled Shrimp Avocado Veggie Skewers

©Love One Today



Discover how avocados develop a delicious, smoky flavor when grilled in this easy skewer recipe. Perfect for your next BBQ.

Ingredients:

24 medium or large shrimp, uncooked, peeled, deveined

3 firm, avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and cut in 24 pieces

1 small red onion, cut into 16 (1-inch) pieces

1 medium yellow or red bell pepper, halved, seeded and cut into

16 (1-inch) pieces

24 cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup salsa fresca, homemade or store-bought, divided

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

8 bamboo skewers

Instructions:

Preheat broiler or grill. Arrange three shrimp, three pieces avocado, two pieces onion, two pieces pepper and three tomatoes on each skewer. Repeat to create eight skewers.

Combine 1/4 cup salsa, lime juice and olive oil. Brush over skewers to coat.

Cook 8 to 10 minutes until shrimp is cooked through and vegetables are tender, turning occasionally.

Transfer to serving platter and serve with remaining salsa.

Avocado Hummus

©Love One Today



Can’t eat all the hummus? Spread it on bread for a hearty sandwich with turkey bacon and tomato. This Avocado Hummus Recipe yields: 2 cups hummus plus reserved 1/2 cup for Avocado Hummus and Turkey Bacon Sandwich.

Ingredients:

2 ripe fresh Hass avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. tahini

1 clove garlic, smashed

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Instructions:

In a food processor, puree avocado, chickpeas, lemon juice, oil, tahini, garlic, salt and pepper.

Transfer to a serving bowl.

