Whether you’re trying to stay in shape or are always feeling hungry even after eating, you need to choose your food well. If you tend to snack on white bread, cookies and pastries, you should know that these foods are usually digested quickly because they are simple carbohydrates and sometimes contain too much sugar. This causes a momentary “sugar high” followed by more feelings of hunger.

So what foods should you eat to satisfy your hunger? The secret is choosing foods that take longer to digest, contain healthy fats and are high in fiber. All of these factors work in your favor. Both if your weakness is snacking and if you’re looking to lose a few pounds, these foods will help you feel fuller longer and help you avoid that feeling of hunger-induced anxiety.



Include complex carbohydrates – beans, tubers, vegetables, wholegrain bread, pasta and grains in your snack rotation. They release energy gradually and are absorbed more slowly so you’ll feel fuller for longer. As a general rule, remember that hot foods and foods with high amounts of protein, water, and fiber make you feel sated. This is exactly how you’ll feel after snacking on the foods in this list.