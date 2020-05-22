We started at cupcakes, why not pizza, too? We all know how great and extra flavorful grilled food tastes, so it’s no surprised that pizza and flatbreads would benefit the same way. “Any kind of pizza is a hit when grilled, but this one in particular benefits from the charred and caramelized toppings that only a grill can provide,” Chef Tony explained.

Bet you’re wondering what kind of pizza you can make on your grill? This grilled venison sausage flatbread pizza should do the trick. “Flatbread off of a grill is just flat-out amazing — the exterior receives a nice char, and the crispiness of the crust is exactly what you’re looking for from an entree like this,” the BBQ pro said.

The perfect drink to pair with your delicious meal would be a smoked cinnamon Old Fashioned.

