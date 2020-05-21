“Creamy, soft, milky, sweet... the perfect cozy dessert,” Chrissy Teigen wrote about this dish on social media. She shared the recipe for this delicious dessert on her recipe blog and it’s also in her personal cookbook.

Ingredients:

- 5 ⅓ cups whole milk (plus more if needed)

- 1 ⅓ cups heavy cream

- ⅓ cup sugar

- ⅓ cup brown sugar

- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1 cup pudding rice

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1 teaspoon orange zest (optional)

- A small piece of a chocolate bar (chill it for a few minutes if you can)

- A pinch of fine sea salt

Preparation:

First, combine five cups of milk, cream, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-low heat.

She adds a tip about this part, “make sure to watch it because that milk can boil over in a heartbeat!” Then, stir in the rice. Reduce the heat and simmer on low for 30 minutes, stirring often, until the rice releases its starch and the mixture has thickened (the pudding will continue to thicken as it cools).

Remove from the heat and stir in the orange zest and vanilla, mix well and press aluminum foil on the surface of the pudding and let it cool to room temperature. Then, stir in the remaining ⅓ cup of milk to loosen it up. You can add more milk or cream to get the consistency you want.

Finally, divide the pudding into small bowls and sprinkle with grated chocolate and orange zest to garnish. Mmmm! Simple and delicious.