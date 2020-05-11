Chef Aarón Sanchez teaches us how to make his signature dish Tacos Dorados

America loves tacos. There is no greater joy than biting into your favorite one: Carnitas, Al Pastor or Nopal. The great thing about tacos is how versatile they can be. The chef, whether a professional or an at-home cook, can literally use all of the ingredients that their heart may desire. Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, who has been staying safely at home like the rest of us, shares with HOLA USA two recipes that are perfect for the whole family — his Taco Dorados with Potato & Queso Fresco and Tacos Dorados Chorizo & Queso Fresco. Find the recipes below!

©Cacique



These are the Cacique Potato & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados by Chef Aaron Sanchez

Potato & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados

Servings: 14

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups Cacique ® Ranchero Queso Fresco , crumbled

® , crumbled 1 ¼ cup of Cacique ® Crema Mexicana

® 4 cups of mashed potatoes

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon

14 corn tortillas

Neutral oil for frying

2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo

1 cup of shredded lettuce

1 lime

Preparations:

Combine the mashed potatoes with 2 cups of Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco and ¼ cup Cacique® Crema Mexicana. Season with the chicken bouillon and set aside. To toast the tortillas, set them directly over a gas stove’s burners and turn the flame on medium-low. Cook until lightly blistered and charred in places, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side (use tongs to flip them). As they finish cooking, stack and wrap them in a clean, dry dishtowel so they stay pliable. Divide the mashed potatoes and Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco filling evenly between the tortillas and fold in half to close. Generously coat the bottom of your skillet with oil and heat over medium-high until it’s shimmering. Working in batches so the pan isn’t overcrowded, fry the tacos for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until the tortilla is crisp and golden. Place on a paper towel to drain. To serve, combine the Cacique® Crema Mexicana with the hot sauce or minced chipotle. Drizzle this over the tacos and top with shredded lettuce and the remaining Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Serve with wedges of lime.

Chorizo & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

2 (9-oz) packages Cacique ® Pork Chorizo

® Pork 1 (10-oz) package Cacique ® Ranchero Queso Fresco , crumbled

® , crumbled 12 small tortillas, preferably corn

Neutral oil for frying

1 cup Cacique ® Crema Mexicana

® 2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo

1 cup of shredded white cabbage

1 lime



Preparations: