Hearty and delicious: learn how to make a Spanish omelette

Papas con huevos (along with arroz con huevos) can be an incredibly nostalgic meal to many. Whether you like them mashed, fried or otherwise, there is no denying the heartiness that comes with any potato dish. But the Spanish Tortilla (or Tortilla de patatas as the Spanish would call it) takes the humble potato and eccentrically versatile egg to a whole new level. The Spanish omelette is perfect for any setting (not just breakfast), and when paired with any number of sides, is incredibly robust. Below we’ve included a four ingredient recipe by our sister publication ¡HOLA! that we are sure you will love.

©GrosbyGroup



With just potatoes and eggs, you can make a quick, easy and filling dish

Spanish Tortilla Recipe by ¡HOLA!

Total Time: 30 min

Ingredients:

4 potatoes

6 eggs

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Preparations:

Peel the potatoes into small quartered pieces. Place in a pot of boiling salted water and boil for a maximum of five (5) minutes -- enough time to allow for starch to release. Remove from water. Add potatoes to a heated pan with EVOO and fry on high heat for four (4) minutes until golden. Once four minutes have elapsed, lower heat and cook until potatoes are fully cooked (and they pass the ‘fork’ test). This should take about 15 minutes. Remove from heat once potatoes are cooked on all sides, and place on a dish with a paper towel to allow for grease to run. Lightly pat dry, if necessary. In a bowl, beat the eggs, add salt, and fold in the potatoes. Allow to sit for a few minutes so that the potatoes soak in eggs. Add oil to a heated pan, and then pour in the eggs with potatoes. Flip to cook on opposite side. Once it has fully cooked, remove from heat. Ideally, do not overcook, to ensure the inside of the tortilla stays nice and soft. After flipping, allow for underside to cook off heat for three (3) to four (4) minutes. Place on serving dish and enjoy!