Los Angeles’ Ultimate Brunch Guide: From Celebrity Hotspots to Bottomless Mimosas

Brunch is debatably the most fun meal of the day. It can bring friends, lovers, coworkers, families, and even strangers together for an epic time full of cocktails, mimosas, bacon, eggs, pancakes, chilaquiles, and more. Los Angeles is full of restaurants that offer brunch, but it can be overwhelming to pick the right place. Look no further and check out these must-try spots around the City of Angels.



©Denae’s Diner



Denae’s Diner

Downtown:

* Denae’s Diner’s in the Delphi Hotel: If you’re looking to party, every Saturday, The Delphi Hotel hosts a weekly brunch party featuring rotating DJs. The fun begins at 11 am with brunch until 3 pm, offering $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys. If you’re not ready to leave, you can go to the hotel lounge and patio and keep the party going from 3-7 pm.

* Asterid: Every Sunday, Asterid offers a special brunch menu featuring the ingredients and flavors that make up Los Angeles. Located inside the beautiful Walt Disney Hall, Chef Ray Garcia has an array of unique dishes like tuna tataki, yuzu kosho and cactus fruit, empanada with octopus and chimichurri, pork belly with white kimchi, and more.

Hollywood:

* Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria: Featuring traditional Oaxacan dishes, their menu includes several vegetarian options like an omelet and chilaquiles, as well as delicious meat options like huevos con chorizo, breakfast molcajete, and huevos divorciados. Beverage offerings include mezcal flights, mimosas, margaritas, and cocktails. Madre also offers mimosas for two people with $35 getting you a bottle of Brut and orange juice.



©Madre Oaxacan



Madre Oaxacan’s carne asada chilaquiles



* Mama’s Kitchen: Located on the ground floor of the boutique hotel Mama Shelter, Mama’s Kitchen offers weekend brunch from 8 am-2 pm. The menu offers something for every diner, from healthy to hearty. They also offer bottomless mimosas served with Dibon Cava, and you may catch a rooftop DJ.

Silver Lake:

* Bacari: With delicious tapas, Bacari could be the perfect place to taste the menu with a group. Brunch is from 10:30 am-2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and they do take reservations. A notable standout from the menu is their 90-minute open bar for $32, offering house wines, sangria, and Bacari beer. You can add well cocktails to the above for $37.

Beverly Hills:

* The Hideaway: The Mexican steakhouse located on Rodeo Drive has become a go-to destination for A-listers like Sofia Vergara and Selena Gomez. The restaurant offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with authentic flavors and menu options like wagyu beef chilaquiles and lobster avocado toast.





©The Hideaway



Lobster avocado toast



* The 3rd Stop: This charming beer & wine bar offers delicious meals. From bites, burgers, pizzas, and breakfast sandwiches, it’s also the perfect place for NFL Sunday. Bottomless mimosas are $23.





Koreatown:

* H Café: H Café serves breakfast all day and bottomless mimosas Wednesday-Sunday. The brunch, lunch, and dinner destination recently stopped using seed oils for those trying to stay healthy.

* Openaire: Located inside the Line Hotel, it offers brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm. With two Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin offering an ever-changing menu, it’s a stunning setting where guests can eat inside a greenhouse or at the outdoor terrace. They also offer $40 bottomless mimosas.

Long Beach:

* The Attic: Offers a unique brunch experience with Southern-inspired dishes and bottomless mimosas.

West Hollywood:

* Gracias Madre: For the vegan brunchers, Gracias Madre offers meatless Mexican fare with an all-vegan and organic menu. The plant-based dishes are all made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients.

* Ivy Hollywood: This celebrity hotspot has an extensive brunch menu with specials ranging from breakfast pizza to crab benedict. For thirsty brunchers, there are fresh juices, mezcal flights, martinis, and more.

Santa Monica:

* The Bungalow: Opening at noon on the weekends, The Bungalow offers retro vibes with a surf-themed billiards room and a patio. Their drink selection is large, with pitchers, specialty cocktails, wine bottles, and more.

Venice Beach:

* Great White: For those wanting to enjoy the west side on a sunny day, Great White offers beachside brunch options with a relaxed atmosphere.

* The Rose Venice: Brunch is offered from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, ranging from sweet treats like banana pancakes to steak and eggs, pizza, and a raw bar (available after 11 am).

Pasadena:

* Edwin Mills by Equator: Located in Old Pasadena, they offer bottomless mimosas for $18. They also have Instagram-ready specialty cocktails, with traditional brunch options like chilaquiles, rum flambéed banana-topped pancakes, and more.