Shay Mitchell explores Latin America’s traditional drinks in her new show ‘Thirst’

Shay Mitchell, known for her roles in hit series like “Pretty Little Liars” and “You,” is taking on a new adventure sure to tantalize your taste buds. Her latest venture, “THIRST WITH SHAY MITCHELL,” premieres on Thursday, May 23 on Max. This four-episode series promises to be a delightful exploration of the world, one drink at a time, with new episodes releasing weekly.

In “THIRST WITH SHAY MITCHELL,” the actress and entrepreneur embarks on a global journey to discover the most unique and flavorful beverages. From the vibrant streets of Argentina to the serene landscapes of Peru, Shay Mitchell samples an array of drinks, delving into their histories and the cultures that cherish them.

Each episode blends adventure and education as Mitchell learns from expert hosts and bartenders, introducing her to the latest drink trends, the best bars, and a rich history of sipping that spans 8,000 years.

Produced by The Nacelle Company and Amore+Vita, “THIRST WITH SHAY MITCHELL” boasts a talented team of executive producers, including Brian Volk-Weiss, Missy Bania, Cisco Henson, Shay Mitchell herself, and Matte Babel. Kayleigh Rocheck and Ken Franklin co-executively produce the series, ensuring a top-notch production that will captivate audiences.

In a recent interview with HOLA! USA, Shay Mitchell shared her enthusiasm for the series and offered insights into her experiences during filming. When asked why she chose to explore Latin American drink trends first, Mitchell highlighted the region’s vibrant culture and rich traditions surrounding beverages. She expressed that Latin America offered a perfect starting point for her exploration due to its diverse and deeply rooted drinking customs.

“The history, the culture, and the drinks. I think we let the drinks lead the way to where we wanted to start,” Mitchell said. “I have a Brazilian friend, and he was sort of explaining to me the culture and the history of the number one spirit there.” According to Shay, her friend helped her to decide which part of the region to visit first.

The journey continued in Peru, the perfect country to find top garnishes. “They have the salt flats. And that’s what makes up the incredible garnishes on the drinks there,” Shay explained, referring to the “salineras.”

“And then I’ve always wanted to go to Colombia, and I’ve always been on my bucket list. So Cartagena was the next place,” the star recounted while highlighting Colombian coffee. From there, Mitchell concluded the first leg of her “drinking” tour in Argentina, where she learned more about the wine and, as she said, “all the other amazing drinks and ingredients.”

Reflecting on what she took home after filming these episodes, Mitchell spoke about her profound connection with the people she met and their stories. She was in awe of how drinks can serve as a bridge between different cultures, bringing people together in celebration and conversation.

“I would say that arguably, more connections are made sharing a toast and breaking bread. I think it’s a lot more casual. When you meet somebody, like let’s have a drink first, and then you have a meal. And it’s just a great way to connect with people and I think people open up when you have that sort of common interest in sharing a drink, even if it’s a coffee, a tea, or a glass of wine,” the Canada native said.

“So I think that that was sort of like a great way of getting to learn about people’s culture and the history through the beverages and the drinks that they have. I just wanted to discover different cultures through a different lens and I chose the lens of beverages.”

Mitchell also revealed fascinating discoveries about drinks popular in Latin America and her heritage regions. She noted similarities and differences in ingredients and preparation methods, which added an extra layer of appreciation for the global beverage tapestry.

“When we were in Peru, we had a drink there, and it was so similar to what we have in Canada, called a Caesar,” Mitchell said, referring to Canada’s famous version of a Bloody Mary. “Peru is known for its ceviche and concoctions, and it had something very similar to a Caesar as soon as I tried it. I was like, ‘Oh, this brings up memories of one of my favorite drinks whenever I go home to Canada. It’s one of my first drinks. You can have it with alcohol or without alcohol. And I love it.”

Shay also told HOLA! USA, she collects champagne corks whenever she pops a bottle because she likes to revisit memories of special events. “I keep them from certain occasions, like birthdays. So I think fond memories have been made from cheering,” she said.

Mitchell’s eyes lit up with excitement when asked about creating a mocktail recipe inspired by her babies. She envisioned a refreshing and wholesome drink that combines some of her favorite flavors. “I would say something refreshing. I love caipirinhas and mojitos,” she said, adding that she would create the virgin version. I love cucumber, so I would infuse soda water with cucumber and jalapeño because I love something fresh and a little spicy.“

Shay concluded that although she is not ready to venture into the beverage space as an entrepreneur, she is working on a few other projects inspired by her recent travels to Latin America.

“THIRST WITH SHAY MITCHELL” is more than just a travel and drink series; it celebrates global cultures and the stories that drinks can tell. Take advantage of the premiere on May 23 on Max, and get ready to embark on a flavorful journey with Shay Mitchell as your guide.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity purposes.