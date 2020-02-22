Ingredients:

- Blanco Tequila

- Lime

- Tajin

- Cointreau

- Watermelon Puree

- Lime Juice

- Agave Simple

- 1 Drop Habanero Bitters

Preparations:

1 - With lime wet half of the glass 1 inch long around the outside of the rim, salt with Tajin, place lime on rim.

2 - In shaker add all ingredients with ice, add ice to glass, shake vigorously for 5 to 6 seconds, and strain over fresh ice in to glass.

