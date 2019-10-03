Tacos are powerful. They have the ability to make our tummies, hearts and minds extremely happy — making them everyone’s favorite go-to handheld bite. They are good for all hours of the day: breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, second lunch, and even second dinner.

They have a deep and cultural history that is undeniable and have the ability to make us feel like we are at home when we eat them. We’ve gathered some of the best taco eats from across the United States so that you can celebrate this deliciously extraordinary holiday. Enjoy!