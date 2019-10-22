Shakira shares incredible fan art made from coffee

Shakira is gushing over an expected gift that was made for her by Colombian artist Julián Vázquez! The Colombian singer took to her personal social media to share with her 59.4 million fans and followers a striking portrait of her created by her fellow paisa. Julián painted an incredible image of the Hips Don’t Lie singer made entirely from tinta de café (or coffee ink, which is a very concentrated form of coffee).



In the photo that the Can’t Remember To Forget You singer shared on social media, you can see the full size canvas that she was sent by the artist of her in her signature curls holding an old-school mic in her hand. She shared, “Look at how beautiful! A gift from @julianvasquezs, a Colombian artist that paints using coffee,” followed by a heart emoji. Fans flooded her comments section with emojis applauding the work of Julián within minutes of Shakira sharing it.



©@shakira



The artist also painted another portrait of FC Barcelona soccer player Leo Messi

In a video that the artist shared on his personal social media, he states that he wanted to represent the best of his beautiful country. “With coffee I want to represent the best of my country [coffee and Colombian flag emoji] A painting that I long to give our singer Shakira,” shared the artist in a post he published about week ago. It wasn’t long before his followers filled his comment section with tags to the Chantaje singer, thus helping him achieve his goal getting it to one of Colombia’s most well-known international singers.



