Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

The festive and winter season is officially here, with temperatures dropping to the cool 50s and 40s everywhere. Folks across the United States are donning their best and most stylish winter season fashion — all in an effort to stay nice and warm while the weather outside continues to cool.
The Unburnt
Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
- 2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Preparations:
- Add all ingredients in a mixing glass.
- Add ice and stir for 10 seconds.
- Strain over an ice block in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with freshly burnt sage so that it is smoking upon being served.
Glassware: Rocks / Ice Block
Garnish: Burnt Sage
Autumnal Glendullan
Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old
- 0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Apple cider
- 0.25 oz Cinnamon syrup
- 1 Bar Spoon Pumpkin butter
Preparations:
- Add all ingredients into a shaker.
- Add ice and shake until chilled.
- Strain into a highball glass and garnish.
Glassware: Highball/Rocks
Garnish: Apple slice/grated nutmeg
Baileys Pumpkin Spice Latte
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice Liqueur
- 1 ½ oz Hot Coffee
- 1 oz Milk
- 2 tbsp Whipped Cream
- ¼ tsp Nutmeg
- Cinnamon stick for garnish
Preparations:
- Pour coffee into a glass.
- Add Baileys Pumpkin Spice and milk
- Top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of nutmeg, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Smoky Calabaza
Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
- 1 bar spoon TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce
- 1 oz Jamaican rum
- ¼ oz scotch
- ½ oz sweet coconut cream
- 2 heaping bar spoons pumpkin purée
- Dash angostura
Preparations:
- Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
- Fill with ice and shake for 8-10 seconds.
- Double strain into a clean chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with grated nutmeg.
Sweet like Fall
Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro
Yields: one serving
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
- ½ oz Sweet Vermouth
- ½ oz Italian Apéritif
- Fresh Orange Peel for garnish
Preparations:
- Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake well.
- Strain contents into a Rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.
- Garnish with fresh orange peel.
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Fresh Orange Peel