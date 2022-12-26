Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

The festive and winter season is officially here, with temperatures dropping to the cool 50s and 40s everywhere. Folks across the United States are donning their best and most stylish winter season fashion — all in an effort to stay nice and warm while the weather outside continues to cool.

The Unburnt

Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta

Yields: one serving

Ingredients:

1 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Preparations:

Add all ingredients in a mixing glass.

Add ice and stir for 10 seconds.

Strain over an ice block in a rocks glass.

Garnish with freshly burnt sage so that it is smoking upon being served.

Glassware: Rocks / Ice Block

Garnish: Burnt Sage

Autumnal Glendullan

Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

Yields: one serving

Ingredients:

1.5 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Apple cider

0.25 oz Cinnamon syrup

1 Bar Spoon Pumpkin butter

Preparations:

Add all ingredients into a shaker.

Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a highball glass and garnish.

Glassware: Highball/Rocks

Garnish: Apple slice/grated nutmeg