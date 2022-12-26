The Unburnt©Johnnie Walker

Brrr it's getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season

By HOLA! USA

The festive and winter season is officially here, with temperatures dropping to the cool 50s and 40s everywhere. Folks across the United States are donning their best and most stylish winter season fashion — all in an effort to stay nice and warm while the weather outside continues to cool.

The Unburnt 

Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta

Yields: one serving

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire
  • 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Preparations:

  • Add all ingredients in a mixing glass.
  • Add ice and stir for 10 seconds.
  • Strain over an ice block in a rocks glass.
  • Garnish with freshly burnt sage so that it is smoking upon being served.

Glassware: Rocks / Ice Block

Garnish: Burnt Sage

Autumnal Glendullan©Glendullan

Autumnal Glendullan 

Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

Yields: one serving  

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Apple cider
  • 0.25 oz Cinnamon syrup
  • 1 Bar Spoon Pumpkin butter

Preparations:

  • Add all ingredients into a shaker.
  • Add ice and shake until chilled.
  • Strain into a highball glass and garnish.

Glassware: Highball/Rocks

Garnish: Apple slice/grated nutmeg


Baileys Pumpkin Spice Liqueur©Baileys

Baileys Pumpkin Spice Latte 

Yields: one serving

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice Liqueur
  • 1 ½ oz Hot Coffee
  • 1 oz Milk
  • 2 tbsp Whipped Cream
  • ¼ tsp Nutmeg
  • Cinnamon stick for garnish

Preparations:

  • Pour coffee into a glass.
  • Add Baileys Pumpkin Spice and milk
  • Top with whipped cream, a sprinkle of nutmeg, and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Smoky Calabaza©TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce

Smoky Calabaza 

Created by Mixologist Gabe Orta 

Yields: one serving 

Ingredients:

  • 1 bar spoon TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce
  • 1 oz Jamaican rum
  • ¼ oz scotch
  • ½ oz sweet coconut cream
  • 2 heaping bar spoons pumpkin purée
  • Dash angostura

Preparations: 

  • Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
  • Fill with ice and shake for 8-10 seconds.
  • Double strain into a clean chilled cocktail glass.
  • Garnish with grated nutmeg.
Sweet like fall©Buchanan’s

Sweet like Fall 

Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro 

Yields: one serving

Ingredients: 

  • 1 oz Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
  • ½ oz Sweet Vermouth
  • ½ oz Italian Apéritif
  • Fresh Orange Peel for garnish

Preparations:

  • Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice.
  • Shake well.
  • Strain contents into a Rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.
  • Garnish with fresh orange peel.

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Fresh Orange Peel

