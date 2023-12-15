Jessica Simpson turns up the heat in animal print bikini and gold platform heels

Jessica Simpson is ready for swimsuit season. The 43-year-old actress and singer is showing off her incredible figure in a zebra print swimsuit, as part of her new fashion collection, with fans of the star taking to social media to comment on her latest photoshoot.

Jessica showed her modeling skills, wearing a jaw-dropping look that included other pieces from her ‘Vacation Ready’ collection. The actress completed the outfit with a gold tiger necklace, gold platform heels, and large hoop crystal earrings.

“There’s power in women who reinvent themselves. Thank you for rising up. When women support women, that’s power,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Like the finest wine!” Jessica also rocked a stunning makeup look, which included dark eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

Jessica is coming back strong both in her business ventures and in her musical career, as she recently revealed to her fans and followers, teasing a new secret project. “I’m feelin’ extra grateful today for excitin’ new opportunities and inspirin’ meetings regardin’ music and new entertainment endeavors,” she wrote on Instagram.

The star was also honored with the Icon Award at the 37th annual FN Achievement Awards. “An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks. And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment,” she said to the publication after receiving the recognition.

“I am so honored to be receiving the Icon Award,” she declared. “I had a purpose before anyone had an opinion and it is beautiful to be celebrated for trusting my own voice.”