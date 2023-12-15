Khloé Kardashian’s latest revealing outfit causes commotion: ‘I wasn’t ready’

Khloé Kardashian is ready for her close-up. The reality star is showing off her incredible figure with another stunning ensemble. The famous Kardashian surprised fans by wearing a skin-tight black dress by Christopher Esber, with many fearing she would suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

The businesswoman took to Instagram to share a new reel while getting ready. Khloé was having a fun time in full glam, joined by her makeup artist and hairstylist while lip-syncing to a viral audio of her sister Kim Kardashian. “Cuz it’s iconic. And I love doing iconic s—t,“ Kim says in the audio.

However, it was her revealing look that caused a stir, as the long-sleeved dress featured a chest cutout. The audio also had Britney Spears‘ hit song ’Toxic‘ in the background, with Khloé playing with her hair and looking straight at the camera.

“You are fire girl. Absolute FIRE,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Wow so stunning KoKo.” Her sister Kylie Jenner also complimented her look by writing “HOT!!” while her friend Vanessa Bryant added fire emojis.

“I wish I had to [sic] ability to trust anything as much as Khloe is trusting this dress with her tee tahs,” one person wrote, referring to the risky cutout. The stunning dress was also worn by ‘Winter House’ star Samantha Feher, with fans tagging her in the comment section.

Khloé has been rocking some dark ensembles this holiday season, including her recent semi-sheer look that featured long sleeves and a turtle neck. She paired the look with gold earrings and matching heels while styling her hair in an updo.