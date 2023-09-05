Pippa Middleton stuns at wedding in Lake Como

Pippa Middleton looked radiant in red at a wedding in Lake Como over the weekend. The Princess of Wales’ sister attended the wedding of influencer Belle Porter and Max Robinson with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa opted for a scarlet ruffled maxi dress by Phase Eight, which retails for £299, for the occasion. The mom of three completed her wedding guest look with statement earrings, a chic ponytail and a clutch that featured a nod to her in-laws’ resort in St. Barths: the Eden Rock.

©Neil Mockford/GC Images



Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews (pictured in 2019) attended Belle Porter’s wedding in Lake Como

The Daily Mail published photos of Pippa and her husband, who have been married since 2017,﻿ at the lavish wedding. On Sunday, the day after the wedding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal aunt was photographed sporting two bikinis in pictures obtained by Page Six. According to the outlet, the Princess of Wales’ younger sister went swimming near her hotel and laid out in the sun.

Pippa’s trip to Italy comes ahead of her milestone birthday. The Celebrate author will turn 40 on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Earlier this summer, Pippa and her husband traveled abroad for another wedding celebration. The couple attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace in June. Pippa, James and Carole Middleton were spotted by social media users in the crowd as the mother of the groom, Queen Rania, made her way to the stage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in Jordan for the royal wedding. Prince William and Catherine, who lived in Jordan with her family when she was young, were among the guests at the Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace.

