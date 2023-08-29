Latina Designer Coral Castillo joins forces with Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese for a bold and playful collab

If you are a Bravo’s Project Runway fan, you will recognize Coral Castillo, a former finalist from Season 19. This fall, the Latina designer teamed up with CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese to create a bold and colorful limited-edition collection.

Coral Castillo showcased her talent on Season 19 of Project Runway

According to the TV network’s site, Castillo, originally from Mexico, learned about fabrics from her mom, who was a dressmaker. She then moved to the US to study fashion at The Art Institute of California in San Francisco and shortly after started her self-titled line, Coral Castillo. Her designs are known for their interesting textures and shapes and have been featured in fashion publications such as Elle U.S., Vogue Italia, British Vogue, and WWD.

During the pandemic, Castillo mastered the art of macramé, incorporating it into her distinctive designs. For this collection, she used this technique and worked with the brand to design the CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé Collection, which features one-of-a-kind statement sneakers and fanny packs.

The Mexican designed the unique Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese collection: The MAC-Top Sneakers and The Fanny MAC

The limited-edition collection focuses on three colors orange, red and green. Each of them represent the brands key flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño and Flamin’ Hot.

“Being in fashion requires you to be bold and break the rules a little, so it was refreshing to work with a brand like CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese that embraces that” - Coral Castillo

About the collection, the Mexican designer said, ﻿“I drew inspiration from the vibrant and bold brand flavors and gave them a macramé interpretation, which was both fun and challenging because this was my first-time designing shoes. Luckily, I’m no stranger to fashion challenges and I was ready for this new adventure. I’m proud of this collaboration and can’t wait to see people wearing these pieces.”

Coral Castillo’s macramé creations are a mesmerizing blend of art and sustainability. At her latest runway show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Majestic Downtown on March 19, 2023, she unveiled the Luna collection, inspired by the Aztec goddess of the Moon. Her pieces ingeniously feature vegan cactus leather, fusing her heritage with eco-fashion, echoing her country’s traditions.

Coral Castillo’s macramé designs stood out during this year’s Los Angeles Fashion Week

For a chance to win items from this unique CHEETOS Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé Collection, visit CheetosMacrame.com from August 9 to September 8, 2023.

