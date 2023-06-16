Who is Juliana Nalú? Here’s all you should know about the model

Juliana Nalú is one of the world’s most stunning models, someone with over half a million followers. While her name has been recently swirling around after a connection between herself and Lewis Hamilton, who’s been recently linked with none other than Shakira.

Here’s all we know about Nalu:

She’s from Brazil

Nalú is 25 years old and was born and raised in Brazil. “So grateful to be able to call Rio home Even with all the inequality and difficulty, growing up here has made me who I am today. It isn’t perfect here, but it is still the place that fills my heart with joy,” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared in March.

Nalu is very active on social media

Nalú has developed a prominent presence on social media, having over 900 thousand followers on Instagram and a TikTok account that she updates on a regular basis. Her videos show her completing various dance challenges and spending time in stunning beaches.

She’s been linked with multiple celebrities

©GrosbyGroup



West and Nalu

Nalú has been romantically linked with multiple celebrities. Most recently, Lewis Hamilton, with social media detectives believing that the two were spending time together in a hot tub. She’s been previously linked to Kanye West and Diplo, although these rumors haven’t been confirmed.

Following several outings between herself and West, a fan on social media asked her about her dating status. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she replied.

She’s worked with notorious brands

Nalú has an extensive modeling career, and has worked with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She’s also worn some of Kanye West’s designs. She has multiple ongoing partnerships, including Lounge and Alo.

