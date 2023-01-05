Meet Alexia María, the Mexican designer dressing celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Paris Hilton, and America Ferrera

After launching her luxury evening wear collection in 2014, Alexia María Esquer has successfully built an impressive list of clientele. Today, the Mexican fashion designer has dressed some of our favorite Hollywood celebrities, and designs made-to-order pieces sold in her California design atelier and retailers, including Saks, Ounass, and Over the Moon.
Born and raised in Mexico, Alexia María was drawn to fashion from an early age and inspired by her grandmother, from whom she learned the importance of craftsmanship and design. Her brand appears to be deeply rooted in her cultural heritage, family, and the artistic women in her life who taught her how to sew and create original pieces, from wedding dresses passed down through generations to gowns for special occasions. Her upbringing was filled with trips to the fabric stores, time spent at her grandma’s studio and helping her mother decorate tabletops to entertain for family gatherings.
“My multicultural life gave me the opportunity to grow and expand my brand and business simultaneously in two different markets. When I design, I think about the women in both countries.”
Alexia María, who studied finance, began her venture into the fashion world by making dresses for herself, her mother and her sister. Shortly after word of mouth spread, acquaintances were asking for made-to-order dresses. That’s when the young designer spread her wings and opened a boutique store in San Diego. “I couldn’t greet and attend to everyone who wanted me to design dresses at my house.”
She creates and designs these stunning gowns and outfits through her inspiration and fascination with how movie stars elegantly dressed during the golden age of film. Her vision is to reignite the art of dressing up. She believes that beauty begins with simplicity and precision in tailoring and that craftsmanship equates to artistry, which elevates every silhouette. Her goal is to offer women modern and classy pieces that withstand the test of time.
“I’m drawn to the glamour and elegance of that era. Women such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Kennedy all uniquely transmitted a feminine style and always looked effortlessly sophisticated.”
Hola! USA had the opportunity to ask Alexia María questions about her journey from her childhood to dressing Hollywood celebrities.
Creativity and design have always been a part of my life. I grew up surrounded by creative women and my grandmother specifically has greatly influenced my journey as a fashion designer. Since a very young age, my favorite activity was visiting her atelier where she designed everything from costumes to ball gowns. I can still remember playing around with fabrics, creating dresses with the help of my grandmother. Little did I know, 20 years later I was going to be doing the same in my own atelier.
I’ve always loved fashion, but it wasn’t until after graduating college that I started designing evening wear. The idea of Alexia María was born after I wore my very own design to a friend’s wedding. It all started because I was on an endless hunt to find the perfect dress and after many unsuccessful try on’s, I ultimately ended up designing a dress for myself. It was everything I was looking for but could not find – a reflection of the elegance and glamour that enamored me of the 1950’s all the while having modern details making it practical and comfortable for me to wear.
After wearing my design out, family and friends started asking me to design dresses for them and the more I did it, the more I loved it! In the Spring of 2014, I launched my first collection and shortly after opened a store in La Jolla, California. Today, I design and oversee the creation of all my collections in my atelier in California. Every piece is handcrafted and produced by an amazing and extremely hardworking team. The Alexia María atelier is truly the heart of the brand and it is what I am most proud of today. In the last eight years, the brand has grown to be something beyond what I ever imagined and it’s been an immense blessing to meet and dress such inspiring and influential women around the world.
I find my inspiration to be rooted in the haute couture, style icons, and films of the 1950’s. I’m drawn to the glamour and elegance of that era. Women such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Kennedy all uniquely transmitted a feminine style and always looked effortlessly sophisticated. I love to design pieces that pay tribute to this timeless era but at the same time have modern design elements. For daily inspiration, I’m inspired by the women that surround me. The women in my family have a unique strong sense of style and as a designer I take a little bit of inspiration from each of them. I feel like my design DNA carries a little bit of all of them.
Timeless, elegant, and feminine. The brand embodies timeless femininity with a modern twist, favoring carefully tailored and structured silhouettes.
I grew up in the bordertown of Mexicali, Mexico and would cross the border on a daily basis to attend school in California. My multicultural life gave me the opportunity to grow and expand my brand and business simultaneously in two different markets. When I design, I think about the women in both countries. They have distinct taste and style, so my collections reflect an array of designs that cater both to American and Latina women.
Every time a celebrity or a customer wears one of my designs I feel very honored that out of so many designers they chose to wear a piece from my collection. I love how every woman makes it her own with their essence and personal sense of style.
My most memorable celebrity dressing is Abigail Spencer for the 2016 People’s Choice Awards. It was the first time I saw one of my designs being worn on the red carpet and it was a complete feeling of joy and sense of accomplishment. She looked absolutely beautifuland transmitted so much elegance and confidence.
One of my biggest pieces of advice for young Latino designers is to always stay true to yourself. To trust your talent, believe in yourself, and never lose sight of your dreams. In a creative industry such as fashion, there will always be different opinions so it is essential to never lose faith in yourself and create your own story.
