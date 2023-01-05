Meet Alexia María, the Mexican designer dressing celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Paris Hilton, and America Ferrera

After launching her luxury evening wear collection in 2014, Alexia María Esquer has successfully built an impressive list of clientele. Today, the Mexican fashion designer has dressed some of our favorite Hollywood celebrities, and designs made-to-order pieces sold in her California design atelier and retailers, including Saks, Ounass, and Over the Moon.

Born and raised in Mexico, Alexia María was drawn to fashion from an early age and inspired by her grandmother, from whom she learned the importance of craftsmanship and design. Her brand appears to be deeply rooted in her cultural heritage, family, and the artistic women in her life who taught her how to sew and create original pieces, from wedding dresses passed down through generations to gowns for special occasions. Her upbringing was filled with trips to the fabric stores, time spent at her grandma’s studio and helping her mother decorate tabletops to entertain for family gatherings.

“My multicultural life gave me the opportunity to grow and expand my brand and business simultaneously in two different markets. When I design, I think about the women in both countries.”

©GettyImages



America Ferrera, Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff wearing Alexia María creations

Alexia María, who studied finance, began her venture into the fashion world by making dresses for herself, her mother and her sister. Shortly after word of mouth spread, acquaintances were asking for made-to-order dresses. That’s when the young designer spread her wings and opened a boutique store in San Diego. “I couldn’t greet and attend to everyone who wanted me to design dresses at my house.”

She creates and designs these stunning gowns and outfits through her inspiration and fascination with how movie stars elegantly dressed during the golden age of film. Her vision is to reignite the art of dressing up. She believes that beauty begins with simplicity and precision in tailoring and that craftsmanship equates to artistry, which elevates every silhouette. Her goal is to offer women modern and classy pieces that withstand the test of time.

“I’m drawn to the glamour and elegance of that era. Women such as Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Kennedy all uniquely transmitted a feminine style and always looked effortlessly sophisticated.”

Hola! USA had the opportunity to ask Alexia María questions about her journey from her childhood to dressing Hollywood celebrities.