Jessica Alba rocks stunning purple outfit during her ‘Honest Renovations’ press tour

Jessica Alba has always been known for her talent, beauty, and entrepreneurial spirit. However, she recently took a step further in revealing her vibrant and colorful side during her “Honest Renovations” press tour. During her recent visit to New York City, the 42-year-old actress and businesswoman made a lasting impression with her stunning purple-tailored ensemble.

Alba’s foray into entrepreneurship is truly remarkable and inspiring. Her Honest Beauty brand prioritizes clean and safe beauty products, and her participation in numerous philanthropic initiatives demonstrates her unyielding determination and innovative spirit. Her latest project, the Roku Original series “Honest Renovations,” is another impressive accomplishment in her already distinguished career.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis and Michael Strahan are seen outside “Good Morning America” on August 17, 2023 in New York City.

The press tour kickstarted in New York City, where she made several bold fashion statements, including a dark purple ensemble designed by the talented Sergio Hudson. The outfit exuded elegance and power, perfectly mirroring Alba’s persona.

She looked stunning in her outfit, which she complemented with black stockings and striking black platform pumps. Her keen eye for detail was apparent in the choice of her accessories - a delicate thin-chain diamond necklace and eye-catching silver hooped earrings that added a touch of glamour to her already sophisticated look.

©GettyImages



Lizzy Mathis (L) and Jessica Alba are seen in Midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City.

Alba’s passion for her new venture, “Honest Renovations,” was palpable throughout her press tour

Alba’s show, co-hosted by her friend and collaborator Lizzy Mathis, demonstrates her dedication to entrepreneurship and compassion. The series follows Alba as she delves into the realm of home renovations to design spaces that enhance the lives of families facing parenting difficulties. This distinctive concept showcases not only her imaginative prowess but also her unwavering commitment to positively impacting people’s lives.