Jessica Alba goes for a chic brown leather look while in New York promoting her brand, Honest Beauty

Jessica Alba was in the Big Apple this week to host an event for her clean and sustainable brand, Honest Beauty. During her time in New York, the ‘Dark Angel’ actress was spotted looking fab and glamorous in a brown leather outfit.

Jessica who was recently seen all glammed up celebrating her 41st birthday with her celebrity friends in L.A., looked amazing in earth tones. The star wore an elegant cream and black color blocked halter top with a amber brown midi leather skirt that matched her small handbag and strappy pointy shoes.

The mother of three also made a recent appearance as a guest on the final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she spoke about her family and joked about her kids thinking she was a total nerd. She also opened up to Ellen about the viral TikTok video she did with Zac Efron, which her kids couldn’t believe she knew him. “Like why are you in the presence of someone that’s cool?”

This mom, actress turned beauty founder was visiting New York because her brand, Honest Beauty was celebrating the launch of their Fresh Flex concealer. HOLA! USA’s Beauty Editor had the opportunity to interview Alba and learn more about her creative process and her latest beauty innovation.