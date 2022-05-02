Stars get all glammed up for Jessica Alba’s birthday party in West Hollywood

Jessica Alba sure knows how to have a good time!
The L.A.’s Finest actress celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, April 28. In honor of the big day, she invited some huge stars to Los Angeles hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.
A source close to the Honest Company founder told E! News that she rented out the entire restaurant for the occasion.
“The music was loud and it was definitely a dance party,” the party insider told the publication. “Jessica looked really happy! She was dancing in a circle and getting down with Shay Mitchell and Shani Darden and looked like she was having the best night.”
In addition to the names dropped by the party insider, a lot of big celebrities were in attendance to celebrate Alba’s year around the sun. Other familiar faces included Becky G, Kelly Rowland, Cassie, Tiffany Haddish, Ludacris, LL Cool J, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rosario Dawson, and Michael B. Jordan.
Despite having the festivities at a restaurant, Alba had her own menu in mind for her big day. Guests at the party were served some Casamigos cocktails and Raising Cane’s, along with a variety of passed appetizers like tuna tartare and pigs in a blanket. For dessert, a huge tiered white cake was brought out for Jessica.
“Jessica made a toast and speech to everyone,” the insider said of the evening. “She was very thankful and excited for everyone being there.”
In an Instagram Story posted by Rachel Zoe, Jessica told partygoers that she “felt very loved” on her birthday.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of celebrating and I have to say, I actually can’t think of a better group of people,” she said, before pointing out her parents in the crowd. “Mark and Cathy, thank you.”
Happy Birthday, Jessica Alba!