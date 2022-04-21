Jessica Alba to host inspiring home & family improvement show

Jessica Alba will be returning to the small screen in a different format. The actress and entrepreneur will co-host a show called “Honest Renovations,” where families put together their dream homes and tackle parenting and family issues. She’ll be joined by her long time friend, Lizzy Mathis, who is the founder of The Cool Mom Company.

According to Deadline, “Honest Renovations” will follow Alba and Mathis as the two renovate the homes of families who deserve it, while also creating a space for candid and honest conversations on parenthood and family life. The series will consist of eight episodes and will air on Roku. Production is expected to kick off in late 2022.

Both Alba and Mathis shared a statement on what this show means to them. “Becoming a parent was exciting, scary, and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel,” said Alba.

“Parenthood turned my world upside down—it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to. That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations,” said Mathis.