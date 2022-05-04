Jessica Alba can’t convince her kids she’s not a nerd

Jessica Alba can’t catch a break with her kids. The actress and businesswoman made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she talked about her family, mentioning how her kids are convinced she’s a nerd no matter how much evidence to the contrary she provides them with.

After discussing a bit of Alba’s history on The Ellen Show, the two talked about Alba’s viral TikTok video with Zac Efron. “I had met him before,” she said. “We did this job in Dubai for tourism. We did like six fake movie trailers and I asked him, ‘Have you ever done TikTok?” Alba explained the dance moves to him and told him that he was a professional dancer and that the video would be really easy for him. “In one second he picked it up. He did it perfectly,” she said. She then explained that, when she got home, she was proud and was showing off the video to her kids, bragging about it. Her kids were shocked she knew Efron. “‘Oh, mom. Why is he in the video? How do you know him?’” she said, mimicking them. “Like why are you in the presence of someone that’s cool?”

“Wow,” Ellen said. Alba laughed and told them, “Don’t you know who I am? Have you seen Honey?” she asked, referencing the movie where she plays a dancer and choreographer. “Every time they tell me I’m a terrible dancer and they make fun of me, I’m like, ‘Do you know that I basically created this move,’” she said, making a shuffle with her shoulders. “The basketball move. That’s my move from Honey. Anyway. They think I’m a nerd.”

Alba was one of the last guests at the final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which is ending this month. At the start of the clip, Alba mentioned how grateful she was to Ellen and how big of an impact the comedian and host had on this new stage of her career. “My second chapter of life as an entrepreneur, I think I spent it on this show basically,” she said. “And I thank you so much. Having your support really helped so much with my business.”