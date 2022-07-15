Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Miami Swim Week is in full swing! With innovative designs, versatile silhouettes and sophisticated prints, textures and colors. This year all swimwear brands are bringing their A-game to the highly anticipated display of fashion and beach glam.
Among the talented designers, Colombia seems to have a very strong presence, with 10 must-see designers showcasing their work. Here are some of the most stylish and groundbreaking collections present at the Colombia Runway Show at Paraiso Miami Beach during Swim Week.
