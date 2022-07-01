Happy July! This week we started this summer with an eclectic mix of styles from our favorite celebrities. From Eva Longoria and Jessica Biel in stunning and fashionable suits while in Europe, to Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber in full barbiecore styles.

We also saw Katie Holmes in NYC wearing a floral maxi-dress and flats, Angelina Jolie in summery monochrome white outfit in Rome, while Kim Kardashian opted to go to Khloe’s birthday party in a complete black leather ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.