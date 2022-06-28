Kris Jenner’s hilarious and emotional speech at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party: ‘I’m a little wasted’

Kris Jenner really made Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party one to remember! The momager had a few cocktails and decided to give a speech during the special day, as the family celebrated Khloe’s 38th birthday, who was wearing a stunning pink latex dress.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f—-ing in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” Kris said during her speech, while holding her cocktail and giggling.

©Kris Jenner on Instagram





In the clip posted by Kim Kardashian to Instagram Stories, Kris can be seen wearing a gorgeous green dress, accesorized with big jewelry and her iconic short hair.

“You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-,” she said, stumbling over her words, as she tried to say “glass half full” and laughing, describing Khlore as “so amazingly beautiful.”

“So listen, no, I just want to say how much I love you,” Kris continued, “And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. We’re here because you make our heart go pit-pat,” with her daughters asking “What?” as they couldn’t understand what she was trying to say.

©Kris Jenner on Instagram





The family seemed to having a lot of fun during the birthday celebration organized by Kris, later eating cake and enjoying their family time together with Kim, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian attending. The family was also joined by Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq.