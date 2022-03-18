As the weekend begins and we try to figure out what to wear, it’s time for us to look back and get fashion inspo from our favorite celebs. This week we saw many great looks, from RiRi’s sexy-casual style in a baby blue aspirational sweatshirt, Emily Ratajkowski cute surfer girl in NY look, to Michael B. Jordan’s girl Lori Harvey in a spring sporty look with the same lightweight sneakers Sydney Sweeney from HBO’s Euphoria wore a few weeks back.

Keep scrolling below to find out who else made our list and which outfits we can get ideas from! Happy Friday!