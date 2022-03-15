Bella Hadid regrets getting a nose job at 14, says she felt like the ‘uglier sister’

In a new cover story for Vogue, Bella Hadid is opening up about her insecurities.

While the world knows Bella as the stunning supermodel she’s grown to be, she hasn’t always been confident in her looks. The 25-year-old revealed that constant comparisons to her sister, Gigi Hadid, gave her a lot of self-esteem issues growing up.

“I was the uglier sister,” Bella says in her cover story for Vogue’s April 2022 issue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me.”

She continued, “And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?”

“But over the years I became a good actress,” said Bella, admitting she learned to “put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face.”

The model went on to say, “I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”

On the subject of her insecurities, Bella went on to reveal that she regrets getting a nose job when she was 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she admitted, saying she thinks she “would have grown into it.”