Bella Hadid regrets getting a nose job at 14, says she felt like the ‘uglier sister’

In a new cover story for Vogue, Bella Hadid is opening up about her insecurities.
While the world knows Bella as the stunning supermodel she’s grown to be, she hasn’t always been confident in her looks. The 25-year-old revealed that constant comparisons to her sister, Gigi Hadid, gave her a lot of self-esteem issues growing up.
“I was the uglier sister,” Bella says in her cover story for Vogue’s April 2022 issue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me.”
She continued, “And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?”
“But over the years I became a good actress,” said Bella, admitting she learned to “put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face.”
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will donate their 2022 Fashion Show earnings to Ukraine and Palestine
Bella and Gigi Hadid recreate iconic Versace campaign
Bella and Gigi Hadid looked stunning as they modeled in New York fashion week
The model went on to say, “I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”
On the subject of her insecurities, Bella went on to reveal that she regrets getting a nose job when she was 14.
“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she admitted, saying she thinks she “would have grown into it.”
But, even though she admits to that surgery when she was a young teenager, Bella is fighting back against other rumors of the sort.
“People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?”
The model went on to say that she has “no issue” with fillers, but insists she has never used them.
“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” Hadid explained. “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”