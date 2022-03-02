Moisture is a Must: In her Beauty Secrets video for Vogue magazine, Maude shares that she struggles with dry skin; therefore, a good moisturizer is essential to her day-to-day routine. Sephora Collection’s Nourishing Moisturizer with Prebiotics combats dryness to leave you with soft, supple skin fit for the big screen.

Prep Your Pout: Before Maude can apply her signature red lip, she emphasizes the importance of hydrating + exfoliating with a lip scrub. The Lip Balm + Scrub from Sephora Collection, available in various shades and flavors, is the critical first step in perfecting this signature look.

Ready for Your Close-up: One of Maude’s favorite makeup tricks from her Euphoria makeup artist? The importance of an excellent primer to enhance your natural glow. Sephora Collection’s Smooth + Blur Primer will minimize the look of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles to create the perfect airbrushed effect.

Lay a Simple Foundation: As she gets camera-ready, Maude describes herself as a makeup novice who likes to keep her look very natural. Fan-favorite Best Skin Ever Foundation from Sephora Collection, available in 50 shades, will match your skin flawlessly and have you creating your look like a pro.

Brush Up Your Brows: Gone are the days of thin, wispy eyebrows, says Maude! The star leans into the latest trending styles, keeping her brows thick and natural. Recreate the effortlessly chic look with Sephora Collection’s Retractable Brow Pencil and Clear Brow Gel combo.

Get InspEYEred: While applying a quick smudge of brown eyeliner, Apatow speaks to her and fans alike’s inspiration from Euphoria’s bold makeup looks. Unleash your creative genius with a swipe of the Sephora Collection Ultimate Gel Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Matte Brown.

The Bigger, the Better: With a “go big or go home” mentality from the Euphoria makeup artists, Maude has adopted her character Lexi’s signature mega-volume lash look in real life. Sephora Collection’s Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara creates the same effect for a fraction of the cost.

Give Some Lip: As her character finds her voice throughout season 2, Maude leans into a bit of sass in her makeup routine by topping it off with bright red lipstick. Elevate the grand finale of your new signature makeup looks with the Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Always Red from Sephora Collection.