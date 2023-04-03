Barbie Ferreira’s reason for leaving Euphoria: ‘That was actually really hurtful’

Barbie Ferreira is opening up about her decision to exit HBO’s fan-favorite show ‘Euphoria.’ The 26-year-old Hollywood star, who played Kat Hernandez, is urging fans not to believe everything they read, and explained why she decided to exit the series at the top of its success.

During a recent interview on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the actress revealed that she “got sucked into this drama” that she “never asked to be in.” Barbie revealed that she didn’t want to talk about her exit, however after it took “a life of its own,” she wanted to set the record straight.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she said, referring to the rumors about exiting the set of the show after a discussion. “I actually did not walk off set. I sprained my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

She also explained that it was a “mutual decision” to leave, as she didn’t think there was a continuation for her character. “I think there were places [Kat] could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Barbie said she was conflicted about Sam Levinson’s perspective of the character. “Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don’t think he relates to Kat.” Ultimately the actress says she thinks it was the right choice, after not having the best experience on Season 2.

“I feel like with Season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties,” she concluded. “Sam, me…it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting.”