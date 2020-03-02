‘Euphoria’ star Barbie Ferreira matched her eyeshadow to her electric blue boots, and we salute!

When it comes to making a statement, Barbie Ferreira knows how to succeed. Whether it’s her bold makeup, her head-turning garbs or both, the Euphoria actress isn’t afraid to stand out – and we love it. The latest look to win her fans over includes a striking pair of electric blue sock boots she wore to the Givenchy FW 2020 show. The stretchy pair resembled a pair of tights as they were skintight with no in sight.

Barbie wore a pair of striking electric blue boots

While the boots were the feature element of her outfit, her black and white printed dress stood out on its own, but her final touch, a neon orange mini satchel, was equally remarkable.



On the beauty front, the 23-year-old wore glowy makeup with a swipe of blue eyeshadow (to match her boots!), made into a cat-eye. If you’ve been following Barbie’s career, then you know there’s never a dull moment in the fashion or beauty department.

“Oh I am an experimenter. Since I was a kid I loved costumes and would go through phases of different styles,” she told HOLA! USA in late 2019. “I was very Emo, and then I would wear blazers every day to school.”

The actress-model matched her eyeshadow to her boots

She continued, “The thing that I find so fun is that wearing clothes is not something that I hide myself in or just to wear it. It’s more of an intention. I’ll see a piece of furniture, and it will inspire my outfit. That table right there with the tassels, that’s what I’m going to look like tomorrow!”

But just like she enjoys playing dress-up, the Brazilian-American beauty also likes to keep it real and appear fresh-faced on her social media with little to makeup and stripped down to her undergarments.

Barbie isn’t shy to pose fresh-faced

As the star who launched TORRID Stories, Barbie appeared in a short film solely wearing her bra and underwear.

“For me, confidence is a thing that is different every day. I’ve gotten to a place where I feel stable and calm with my body, and I never blame it for anything or do all those toxic things we are told and taught to do,” she said.

