The week after Thanksgiving had celebrities out and about! We saw Jennifer Lopez hitting a Miami gym, while Kaia Gerber grabbed coffee with her rumored beau Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles, then Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted celebrating their wedding anniversary in casual fits while in London.
Keep scrolling for more of the top 10 celebrity style looks of the week.
