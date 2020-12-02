Kate Moss graces the cover of British Vogue, 27 years after she made her cover debut

Supermodel Kate Moss is still beautifully gracing covers of magazines. The British model appears on the cover of British Vogue’s January 2021 issue, which is almost 28 years since the 46-year-old first appeared on the magazine’s cover.

British Vogue released two different covers for the upcoming issue, which hits newsstands this Friday. The covers were photographed by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, according to The Independent and Moss looks beyond stunning in both of them.

In one cover, Moss is wearing a black Versace crop top that shows off her toned physique paired with black Versace trousers and a beret on her head. On the second cover, the 46-year-old model is sporting a different look wearing a green Christian Dior silk chiffon gown with a plunging neckline paired with gold earrings.

In addition to the two beautiful covers, the magazine released a special video that showed various celebrities and Hollywood icons such as Marc Jacobs and Sir Elton John interviewing Moss. Photographer Corrine Day who shot Moss’s first cover back in 1993, told the publication that “Moss was just this cocky kid from Croydon. She wasn’t like a model … but I knew she was going to be famous.”

In a note from British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, he spoke of the change he saw to the magazine this year and how important it was to have Moss on the cover. “2020 was a year of reckoning, and saw a series of firsts for the magazine. From covers honouring the key workers who kept the country stable during its first coronavirus lockdown to our oldest cover star and a 14-cover edition by Britain’s leading artists on the theme of Reset, it was a time for new ways to inspire.”

“I can say this much with certainty – there will always be Kate Moss. Almost 28 years since her Vogue debut, Kate’s eternal chic once again finds its way onto our cover this month – a fact I find both thrilling and deeply comforting,” Enninful continued.

These two stunning covers prove that Moss’s modeling career is far from over!