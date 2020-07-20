It’s a fact: we should all have dresses in our closets for a number of reasons, including their versatility and ability to adapt to a range of occasions. Although everyone is free to wear whatever they want and whatever they feel comfortable in, it’s even better to find what fits your body and highlights its strengths.

How can you find the most flattering designs? First, take a few minutes to identify your body shape. Then, find the corresponding dresses on this list. Since we know it’s a summer essential, we created this list for you to use as guide to find the best dress for your shape. And yes, we’ve got all the latest trends, so you won’t miss out on any of them in the coming months.