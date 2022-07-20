5 key pieces to update your wardrobe for this Summer

Can you believe we are half way through the summer? There is still plenty of time to sport all the looks we couldn’t show off last year.

Here are some of the main key pieces that will be trending high this season.

A Nice Pinstripe Shirt

The classic menswear pinstripe shirt is making a major comeback this Spring/Summer 2021. Although it is and always has been a classic piece to add sophistication to our looks, it will be especially more popular these upcoming months. Style it with shorts for a chic casual look, or with a nice pair of tailored pants for a more elevated final result.

A printed Mini skirt

The big fever among the TikTokers in 2021 is mini skirts in bright colors and 70s inspired prints - especially mixing and matching with printed cardigans. Needless to say, this trend is making its way to our Summer wardrobes and will also include lots of floral prints.

A sexy open-back top

It’s safe to say that open-back tops are never out of style. There’s nothing cooler and sexier than showing off a bit of skin in the back with these styles. Go for thin or spaghetti-strapped tie back tops to get ready for the Summer.